Tether says it’s performing a $1 billion swap with a third party as stablecoin falls as low as 95 cents

Tether , the largest cryptocurrency stablecoin by market cap, said it was performing a “chain swap” with an undisclosed third party after it fell as low as 95 cents against the dollar. “In few minutes Tether will coordinate with a 3rd party to perform a chain swap, converting from Tron TRC20 to Ethereum ERC20, for 1B USDt and from Tron TRC20 to Avalanche, for 20M USDt. The #tether total supply will not change during this process,” said Tether on its verified Twitter account. The cryptocurrency complex has been reeling since the algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD slumped. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

