Teva Pharmaceuticals TEVA announced Thursday that it has resolved its nationwide settlement agreement related to opioid claims brought by states and reached a separate settlement with the state of Nevada. The company will pay Nevada $193 million over 20 years, resolving the case ahead of a trial that was set to start in August. Teva has now resolved its opioid litigation with all 50 states and more than 99% of litigating subdivisions and special districts, the company said in a release, and expects to make its first payment under the nationwide settlement in the second half of this year. The final agreement includes no admission of wrongdoing, the company said. Teva has started shipping generic Narcan, an opioid overdose treatment, and will expand those shipments next year as part of the settlement agreement, the company said. Teva shares are up 1.4% premarket on Thursday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

