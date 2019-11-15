Teva shares rise 9%

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. rose about 9% in afternoon trading. Earlier this week, J.P. Morgan upgraded the drugmaker to neutral from underweight, with analysts noting that Teva’s “near-to-mid-term fundamentals are stabilizing.” The stock is on track to close at a 6-month high. Teva’s stock is down 38.72% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 is up 24% year-to-date.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story