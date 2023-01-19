Texas Instruments TXN on Thursday said that its board had chosen 24-year company veteran Haviv Ilan as its new chief executive and president, starting April 1. He will replace Rich Templeton, who had been the chipmaker’s CEO for 18 years. Templeton will stay on as the company’s chairman but transition out of the president and CEO roles, the company said. The moves are part of a “well-planned succession” that follows Ilan’s moves up the company’s ranks over the past several years. Texas Instruments’ board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.24. Shares were unchanged after hours. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

