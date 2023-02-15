Texas Instruments Inc. TXN said Wednesday it will build a second 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fabrication plant in Lehi, Utah, as part of the chip maker’s $11 billion investment in the state. Once the second fab is completed, it will be combined with the one that is already there, and will eventually operate as one fab. The new fab will create about 800 additional Texas Instruments jobs, and likely “thousands” of indirect jobs. “With the anticipated growth of semiconductors in electronics, particularly in industrial and automotive, and the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, there is no better time to further invest in our internal manufacturing capacity,” said Haviv Ilan, who will be the company’s chief executive officer effective April 1. The stock, which rose 0.8% in afternoon trading, has edged up 0.1% over the past three months, while the PHLX Semiconductor Index SOX has run up 10.7% and the S&P 500 SPX has gained 3.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

