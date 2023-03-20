Swiss regulator Finma’s write down of 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.2 billion) of risky bonds in Credit Suisse caused the price of AT1 bonds across the market to fall on Monday and rang alarm bells for investors of risky bonds in other European banks.
