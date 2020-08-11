Coronavirus transmission can occur through contact with infected people through saliva or respiratory droplets from coughing, sneezing, talking or singing.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Inovio shares tumble as analysts say COVID-19 vaccine update left more questions than answers - August 11, 2020
- : Airbnb to file for IPO this month: Report - August 11, 2020
- The actual COVID-19 case count is likely far higher than 20 million — when are people at greatest risk of spreading the virus? - August 11, 2020