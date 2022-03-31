‘While I still have a mortgage on my primary residence, I am wondering if I should sell the condo since it has now recouped the original selling price.’
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: ‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — and now they’re crying foul - March 31, 2022
- The Big Move: My husband and I bought a retirement condo in 2008, and he died two years later. The condo is worth $50,000 more than we paid. Should I sell it now or wait? - March 31, 2022
- Financial Crime: Biblical tax cheat pleads guilty to filing for $2.9 billion in phony refunds to buy house, luxury cars - March 31, 2022