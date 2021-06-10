‘The contractor’s Realtor called us to say they were canceling our contract and refunding our money. We were shocked.’
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : How farmers are using cow manure to power crypto mining operations - June 10, 2021
- Dispatches from a Pandemic: ‘Not being able to connect with people was really hard’: Company sports teams are finally getting back together - June 10, 2021
- The Big Move: Our home builder just abandoned us. Where can we buy a home now, with prices rising so fast? - June 10, 2021