New U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson faces a Nov. 17 deadline for averting a government shutdown, but he also faces presidential requests for supplemental funding.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Big Number: Biden wants an extra $162 billion from Congress. Here’s how it could go with new House Speaker Johnson. - October 26, 2023
- U.S. mortgage rates move higher for 7th straight week - October 26, 2023
- The Moneyist: My ex-husband tried to secretly sell our rental home. He now suggests a 70-30 split as he paid maintenance for 20 years. Is that fair? - October 26, 2023