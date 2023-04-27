A record daily price increase in Microsoft Corp. shares makes co-founder Bill Gates $2 billion richer.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Big Number: Bill Gates becomes $2 billion richer as Microsoft’s stock logs record price gain - April 27, 2023
- Market Extra: ‘I lost $100,000’: investors share Bed Bath & Beyond losses on Reddit after company sold millions of shares ahead of bankruptcy filing - April 27, 2023
- Earnings Results: ServiceNow racks up first $2 billion quarter: ‘We have hit a new gear,’ CEO says - April 27, 2023