It feels a little odd that two days before Christmas, anyone with the money can buy what was the top-of-the-line gaming card back in late March for nearly half off, at a limit of five per customer.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stocks end higher, but S&P 500 logs 3rd straight weekly decline ahead of Christmas - December 23, 2022
- Mark Hulbert: Big institutional investors are buying while retail investors are dumping stock funds and ETFs. That’s bullish for the market. - December 23, 2022
- The Ratings Game: Tesla stock suffers longest losing streak since March 2020 after Wedbush slashes price target by 30% - December 23, 2022