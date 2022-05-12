: The clock is running out for Congress to pass Big Tech antitrust bills this year

With a midterm election looming in the fall, and both houses of Congress about to take an extended break in August, the prospect of antitrust legislation is dimming. Policy experts deem the next three months a “jump ball” moment with the real possibility that if bills don’t become laws by Labor Day, nothing will happen until a new administration in 2025.
