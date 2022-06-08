If even a small part of the Antarctica ice sheet were to completely crumble into the sea, the impact for the world’s coasts would be severe.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Conversation: Antarctica’s riskiest glacier is under assault from below and losing its grip, threatening to raise sea levels by 10 feet - June 8, 2022
- Revolution Investing: I’m starting a position in biotech to catch the next trend in the stock market - June 8, 2022
- The Tell: Why Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater started betting against U.S. and European corporate bonds - June 8, 2022