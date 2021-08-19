The Conversation: Eating 1 hot dog costs you 36 minutes of ‘healthy’ life, but a portion of nuts and seeds adds 25 minutes

The Health Nutritional Index finds that substituting only 10% of the daily caloric intake of beef and processed meats for a diverse mix of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes and select seafood could add 48 healthy minutes of life per day.

