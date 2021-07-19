How much climate change spills over into a financial crisis will depend on how central banks and financial regulators react.
- The Conversation: ‘Green quantitative easing’ and stress-testing banks for climate change could protect the economy from the looming environmental crisis - July 19, 2021
- : OPEC+ deal will boost oil production — but what will it mean for prices at the pump? - July 19, 2021
- : Biden says inflation expected to be temporary as he pushes big infrastructure, social spending packages - July 19, 2021