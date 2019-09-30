Start with that the most expensive drugs wouldn’t be covered under the Trump administration’s plan to allow some imports.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Ultra-low interest rates are placing European housing markets at risk of a bubble, UBS says - September 30, 2019
- The Conversation: Importing cheaper drugs from Canada isn’t the miracle cure for high U.S. prices - September 30, 2019
- Market Extra: Plenty to fret about in growing pile of BBB-rated U.S. corporate debt - September 30, 2019