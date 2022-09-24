What you need to know about the lawsuit alleging that the former president and his family committed fraud by overvaluing their properties.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Financial Crime: Exaggerations, overvaluations and out-and-out lies: the 6 most egregious examples of Donald Trump’s alleged inflation of his wealth - September 24, 2022
- The Conversation: New York’s $250 million lawsuit against Donald Trump is the beginning, not end, of this case—a tax lawyer explains what’s at stake - September 24, 2022
- : Most retirement savers are ‘staying the course’ — even if they’re totally stressed - September 24, 2022