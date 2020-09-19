Here’s how active this year’s Atlantic hurricane season has been: When Tropical Storm Wilfred formed on Sept. 18, the National Hurricane Center exhausted its list of storm names for only the second time since naming began in 1950.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Want to retire rich? Start by unlearning some conventional wisdom - September 19, 2020
- The Conversation: The intense 2020 Atlantic hurricane season used up all the storm names for only the second time since 1950 - September 19, 2020
- Election: Amy Coney Barrett emerges as Trump’s front-runner to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat: reports - September 19, 2020