Republicans in the past have repeatedly nominated justices who have drifted to the left after they were confirmed.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Conversation: This chart shows which of Trump’s Supreme Court possibilities is the one most likely to stay conservative — and it’s not Amy Coney Barrett - September 25, 2020
- Online marketplace Poshmark confidentially files for IPO - September 25, 2020
- Trump has picked Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court nominee: report - September 25, 2020