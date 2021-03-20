The Conversation: What is a hate crime? The narrow legal definition makes it hard to charge and convict

Hate crimes and hate murders are rising across the U.S., but long-term polling data suggests that most Americans are horrified by bias-motivated violence. They also support hate crime legislation, an effort to deter such attacks.
