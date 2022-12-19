The agency alleged that Epic Games used these deceptive tactics to trick young gamers into spending more than they realized. But other companies use them, too.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Lucid Group stock rises after raising $1.515 billion - December 19, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: Vice Media expected to fall $100 million shy of 2022 revenue goal, amid pursuit of sale - December 19, 2022
- Personal Finance Daily: Inflation hit Americans’ wallets hard this year — here’s what they plan to do about it in 2023 and Moody’s Zandi says ‘The recession debate is not a parlor game’ - December 19, 2022