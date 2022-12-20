The agency alleged the company employed these deceptive tactics to trick young gamers into spending more than they realized. But other companies use them, too.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Washington Watch: This economist gives 5 reasons why crypto shouldn’t be regulated - December 20, 2022
- The Tell: Are stocks cheap enough to buy? BlackRock says they are after a brutal 2022 - December 20, 2022
- : After Tesla stock lost ‘critical battle line,’ shares plunge toward worst month, quarter and year in history - December 20, 2022