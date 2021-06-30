The variant, first identified in India, accounted for 36% of cases recorded in Germany in the week to June 20, up from 15% the previous week, according to Robert Koch Institute president Lothar Wieler.
- : The Delta variant is now surging in Germany as concern grows in Europe - June 30, 2021
- The Moneyist: ‘She continues to fail upwards’: My parents’ lakefront property has been in my family 100 years. My financially unreliable sister says she deserves it - June 30, 2021
- Economic Report: Home price growth hits a record high — but homeowners shouldn’t celebrate just yet - June 29, 2021