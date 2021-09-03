Here are some initial reactions from analysts and economists to the weaker-than-expected jobs report for August that came out Friday morning.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : ‘The Delta wave clearly knocked down hiring’ — economists react to disappointing August jobs report - September 3, 2021
- Uber to benefit from a government takeover of Didi given its more than $5 billion stake, analyst says - September 3, 2021
- : Even with a COVID-19 surge, New York City is seeing tourists come back: ‘It’s the turning point we’ve been waiting for’ - September 3, 2021