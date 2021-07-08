Do you love the idea of a second home but not the thought of taking care of two houses? Maybe mowing the lawn, fixing leaky pipes and picking leaves out of the pool doesn’t feel quite like an escape from your usual.
- : Pfizer, BioNTech to develop booster vaccine for delta variant of COVID-19 - July 8, 2021
- The Escape Home: Want to buy a vacation condo? Here’s what you need to know first - July 8, 2021
- Personal Finance Daily: Mortgage rates slide to lowest levels since winter and will million-dollar state lotteries to get people vaccinated work? - July 8, 2021