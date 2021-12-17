This week The Escape Home spoke with Vered Schwarz, president and chief operating officer of property management platform Guesty, about what the past year looked like for the industry and what she thinks will happen going forward.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Oil prices settle lower for the session and week - December 17, 2021
- The Escape Home: What Omicron means for the short-term rental market, according to a property management expert - December 17, 2021
- : SEC fines JPMorgan $125 million for failing to keep records - December 17, 2021