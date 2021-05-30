: The FDA authorized the third antibody infusion therapy. Here’s why Vir and GSK say the U.S. still needs COVID-19 treatments

There are now three antibody-based treatments available in the U.S. to treat adults and teens with mild or moderate forms of COVID-19, though all require intravenous infusions and are not the kind of medications that can be picked up at a local pharmacy.
