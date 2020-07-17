The Fed: Bernanke and Yellen warn pace of recovery from pandemic could be ‘slow and uneven’

Two former Federal Reserve leaders told Congress on Friday that the pace of the recovery could and be ‘slow and uneven’ and urged Congress ‘to do whatever it takes’ to bring the economy back to life after the pandemic.
