The Fed: Chicago Fed’s Evans says stalled stimulus negotiations are ‘an unfortunate development’ for the economy

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on Sunday said the stalled talks between White House officials and Congressional Democrats is “an unfortunate develpment” for the economy
