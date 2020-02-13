After a contentious hearing and criticism from Democrats and Republicans, speculation arose that President Trump might withdraw his nomination of Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve Board.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Fed: Conflicting reports emerge over ultimate fate of Trump Fed nominee Judy Shelton - February 13, 2020
- Personal Finance Daily: People are spending $1.7 billion on Valentines for their pets and how to combat your recession fears and protect yourself - February 13, 2020
- Royal Caribbean: Cruise cancellations in Asia likely to shave 2020 profit by 65 cents/share - February 13, 2020