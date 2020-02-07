The Fed: Coronavirus outbreak is a near-term risk to U.S. markets, Fed report says

‘Fragilities’ in China’s corporate, financial sector leave the Asian giant vulnerable to adverse shocks, and this is a near-term risk to the U.S. financial system, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve on Friday.
