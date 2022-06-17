The Fed: Fed dissenter George says jumbo interest rate rise this week risked adding to ‘policy uncertainty’

Kansas City Fed President Esther George said Friday she didn’t want a 75 basis point rate hike this week out of a concern it would add to policy uncertainty.
