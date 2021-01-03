The Fed: Fed has been successful at convincing markets it will be more dovish down the road, Bernanke says

The Federal Reserve’s new policy framework and commitments have been effective at convincing markets the central bank will be more dovish for years to come, said former Fed chairman Ben Bernanke on Sunday.
