The Fed: Fed holds interest rates steady and has no plan to cut them in 2019 — but it leaves itself wiggle room

The Federal Reserve left a key interest rate unchanged and signaled it’s unlikely to cut borrowing costs in 2019, but the central bank also left itself wiggle room by saying it would “closely monitor” the economy in light of waning inflation and growing “uncertainties.”
