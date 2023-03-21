The European Central Bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Thursday. Will the Federal Reserve follow suit?
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: ‘My elderly uncle’s lady friend is very manipulative’: He loans a lot of money to this girlfriend. What can I do? Will she be able to contest his will? - March 21, 2023
- The Fed: Fed likely to follow ECB’s playbook and hike interest rates this week - March 21, 2023
- : Amazon’s stock dips 1% as another 9,000 layoffs announced - March 21, 2023