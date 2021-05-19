The Fed: Fed minutes include talk about potential future discussions of tapering

A number of Federal Reserve officials brought up the possibility that it might be appropriate for the Fed to begin talking about making a plan to scale back its asset purchases, according to the minutes of their late April policy meeting released Wednesday.
