Inflation is still “stubbornly high” and the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as high as necessary to ease price pressures, top officials said Friday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Fed: Fed officials reinforce stern message of slowing inflation by higher interest rates - December 16, 2022
- : What can we expect from meme stocks AMC, GameStop and Bed Bath & Beyond in 2023? - December 16, 2022
- : Investors still expect the Fed to lower interest rates in 2023 - December 16, 2022