The Fed: Fed sees interest rates near zero until end of 2023, sets new economic conditions to be met before raising rates

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it doesn’t expect to raise rates until the end of 2023 at the earliest and it set out new economic conditions that must be met before it will raise them.
