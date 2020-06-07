The Federal Reserve will be pleased with the surprising gain in job growth in May, but it’s not enough to get them to rip up the script of low rates for longer, economists said.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- N.Y. Times editorial page editor James Bennet resigns following staff backlash over Cotton column - June 7, 2020
- N.Y. Times editorial page editor James Bennet resigns following staff backlash - June 7, 2020
- The Fed: Fed will be encouraged by the May job-market surprise but unlikely to rip up its low-rates-for-longer script - June 7, 2020