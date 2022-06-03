The Federal Reserve will only need to get its benchmark rate up to 3% to cool inflation, according to latest ABA survey of economists at large banks.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Fed: Fed will only need to get rates up to 3% to cool inflation, large-bank economists say - June 3, 2022
- Futures Movers: Gasoline futures extend record surge as oil shakes off OPEC+ output increase - June 3, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress - June 3, 2022