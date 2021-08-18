The Fed: Fed worries delta could prolong shortages and keep inflation high into 2022

The biggest surge in U.S. inflation in 13 years could stretch into 2022 owing to persistent shortages of labor and materials, especially if the delta coronavirus strain delays the full reopening of the economy. That’s one of the big takeaways from the Federal Reserve’s last big meeting.
