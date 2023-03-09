Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr on Thursday said the Fed’s recent moves to safeguard banks from crypto isn’t anti-innovation.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- TaxWatch: Biden’s tax hikes for the rich are unlikely to get passed by Congress. But another date looms: Trump-era tax cuts for the wealthy end in 2025 - March 9, 2023
- The Fed: Fed’s Barr : Recent move to safeguard banks from crypto doesn’t mean the central bank is against innovation - March 9, 2023
- Crypto: AirBit Club execs have pleaded guilty to fraud in $100 million crypto ‘Ponzi scheme’: DOJ - March 9, 2023