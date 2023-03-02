Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic on Thursday said he is firmly in the camp that supports quarter percentage point interest rate hikes, saying that it was wise for the central bank to move cautiously.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Fed: Fed’s Bostic says he’s firmly in quarter-point rate rise camp - March 2, 2023
- : New York increases the number of conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses to 300 from 150 - March 2, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Best Buy joins list of retailers giving cautious outlook, citing pressure on consumer electronics - March 2, 2023