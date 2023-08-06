The Federal Reserve will likely need to raise interest rates even higher to bring inflation down to tolerable levels, Fed Gov. Michelle Bowman said Saturday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Fed: Fed’s Bowman says more interest-rate hikes will likely be needed - August 6, 2023
- The Human Cost: Threatened with razor blades? ConEd and IRS workers say knocking on doors has become increasingly treacherous. - August 6, 2023
- Market Snapshot: Rising Treasury yields spooked the stock market. Now, a key test lies ahead. - August 6, 2023