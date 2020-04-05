St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Sunday said universal testing for the coronavirus is a good way to help the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Barron’s on MarketWatch: 5 best mutual funds to own now - April 5, 2020
- Fed’s Bullard pitches daily COVID-19 testing to help restore economy’s health - April 5, 2020
- The Fed: Fed’s Bullard says there is ‘good news’ for those worried about the economy’s future: that universal COVID-19 testing will help restore economic health - April 5, 2020