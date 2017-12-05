Chicago Fed President Charles Evans suggested the central bank hold off from any more rate hikes until next summer and wait for more information about inflation.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Fed: Fed’s Evans floats idea of waiting until next summer to raise interest rates - December 5, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: UPS warns of some delivery delays amid online-shopping surge - December 5, 2017
- Outside the Box: Now is the time for investors to loiter around the lifeboats - December 5, 2017