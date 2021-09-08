Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan said Wednesday he thinks he will advocate that the Fed announce a taper program later this month, with the aim to start the slow down of purchases in October.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Fed: Fed’s Kaplan expects to support a taper-plan announcement later this month - September 8, 2021
- Earnings Results: GameStop investors looking for earnings-call fireworks have to settle for tumbleweeds - September 8, 2021
- Bond Report: Verizon raises another $1 billion to push more carbon off the grid, and will provide paperwork to prove it - September 8, 2021