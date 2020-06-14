The Fed: Fed’s Kaplan worries recovery may be slowed if coronavirus health practices remain ‘uneven’

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said Sunday health-care procedures to combat the coronavirus were just as important as government funding for the nascent economic recovery and, to date, these efforts to reduce coronavirus infections have been “uneven.”
