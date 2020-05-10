The Fed: Fed’s Kashkari throws cold water on White House optimism about a ‘snapback’ economic recovery

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari on Sunday said White House expectations of a strong second-half rebound in the economy was less likely than a slow, more gradual, recovery.
